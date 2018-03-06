NEW DELHI: The headquarters of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has been shifted from Chennai to Haryana's Ballabhgarh for "better coordination" between the environment ministry and the the board, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma said this in a written reply to a question.

"Rule 3 of the Animal Welfare Board (Administrative) Rules, 1962 reads as -- 'The Headquarter of the Board hall be at New Delhi or at such other place as the central government, may, after consultation with the Board direct'," he said.

After consultation with the board, the headquarters of the AWBI has been shifted to Haryana for "better coordination between the ministry and the AWBI for carrying out the animal welfare activities," the minister said.