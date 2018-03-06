NEW DELHI: A case of procurement of roller bearings allegedly from a Chinese firm for home-grown artillery gun Dhanush by a private company has been handed over to the CBI for a detailed probe, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said today.

He made the remarks while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether it has come to the notice of the Defence Ministry that "fake" Chinese parts for Dhanush guns, camouflaged as "Made in Germany", were being supplied.

Dhanush is a 155 mm towed howitzer which has been developed by Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) based on the design of Bofors gun.

OFB has roped in a number of private entities for the supply of parts and components of the gun to it.

Bhamre said preliminary probe revealed that the bearings supplied by a Delhi-based firm were manufactured by a Chinese company though they were to be sourced from a German firm.

"As per the purchase order, these bearings were to be sourced from M/s CRB, Germany. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bearings supplied by M/s Sidh Sales Syndicate, Delhi were manufactured by a Chinese firm," he said.

The minister said the Ordnance Factory Board has referred the case to CBI for a detailed probe.

The alleged violation of purchase order by the Delhi-based firm has come to light recently.