Goa CM Manohar Parrikar travelling to US tonight for medical treatment
By ANI | Published: 06th March 2018 03:02 PM |
Last Updated: 07th March 2018 12:21 AM | A+A A- |
PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will travel to United States of America (USA) tonight for medical treatment.
Personal Secretary (PS) to Chief Minister Parrikar Rupesh Kamat said, "As advised by the doctors at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, the Chief Minister leaving tonight to USA for further treatment."
Yesterday, Parrikar had informed that he might travel abroad for curing his medical ailment.
In a video message, Parrikar stated that he would travel abroad, depending on the advice given to him by the doctors here, and also thanked the natives of his state for their well wishes at his time of recovery.
Before heading to Mumbai, Parrikar yesterday called a meeting with Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. As advised by doctors at Lilavati Hospital, Parrikar is leaving for USA for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/964j0HMkyW— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
On a related note, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.
#WATCH: Goa CM speaks on his health, says, 'I thank all Goans. For last 15 days, you prayed for me & because of your blessings, I recovered & I'm heading to Mumbai, if doctors advise, then I may go abroad for few days. I hope your blessings continue & you allow me a few holidays' pic.twitter.com/jDInduDH4M— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018