NEW DELHI: Airports in India will soon get a new lighting system as state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to replace the lights with more energy efficient ones. AAI has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for installing energy-efficient LED lights at airports, buildings and facilities owned by AAI across India.

ESSL is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power. The MoU entails replacement of conventional light fixtures with LED fixtures on deemed energy savings based on Energy Service Company (ESCO) model where upfront investment is done and recouped on annuity basis during the project period of five years by EESL. The entire project is estimated to cost `24.41 crore. EESL will carry out warranty replacement for five years.

The entire procurement of lighting equipment, installation and maintenance will be undertaken by EESL without any cost burden on AAI. The project will be completed within four months from the date of signing a definitive Energy Performance Agreement (EPA).AAI said in a statement Monday, “AAI has completed replacement of LED fitting for an expenditure of `16 crores in Phase-I under National LED program... Saving of 20 million units or `14 crores approximately will be achieved.” This will lead to huge energy conservation and cost savings for AAI Airports. AAI manages 98 domestic, 23 international and eight customs airports pan India.

AAI chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said, “Around 20 per cent of the total electricity consumption in airports goes for lighting loads. The replacement of existing lighting by LED lights by EESL, will bring huge benefits to AAI in terms of power savings, reduced energy bills. This MoU will ensure low capital cost of LED lights.”

EESL has lit up several leading institutions like the Railways, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, NITI Aayog, Nirman Bhawan, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.