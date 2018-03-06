SRINAGAR: Normalcy appeared to be returning to the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday even as clashes erupted between security forces and protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district amid a crippling shutdown there.

Youths clashed in Shopian town with security forces who used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters.

A large number of people gathered at the house of a militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces along with five other persons in Pahnoo village on Sunday.

The protesters were agitated over the killing of two militants and four civilians in Sunday's gunfight.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in south Kashmir areas to prevent the spread of rumours.

Elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley, life limped back to normal after Monday's protest shutdown.

Shops and businesses opened while public transport was normal in Srinagar and other places. But educational institutions have been closed till Thursday as a precaution.