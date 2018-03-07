NEW DELHI: Eleven people, including seven officials working at the Delhi Secretariat, have been questioned in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi minister Imran Hussain last month.

Hussain had on February 20 lodged a complaint with police claiming he was assaulted by officials and staff at the Delhi Secretariat, hours after Chief Secretary was allegedly attacked by AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The Delhi Government Employees Association had, however, refuted the allegation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa confirmed that 11 people, including government officials, have been questioned over the last two-three days in connection with the alleged incident.

Another officer said that notices were issued to 14 people but only 11 of them turned up at the IP Estate police station.

The men were identified on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from the Secretariat.

A court here had last week asked police to assess the threat perception and provide necessary security, if needed, to Hussain.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotras had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to take necessary action after viewing the CCTV footage of the alleged incident.