NEW DELHI: As many as 1,185 border outposts (BOPs) have been sanctioned by the government along the India-Bangladesh frontier, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a Border Protection Grid (BPG) along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh Border had already been set up.

"1,185 border outposts (BOPs) have been sanctioned by the government along the Indo-Bangladesh border," he said replying a written question.

The BPG, comprising state authorities and all other stakeholders, will continuously evaluate threats from across the border.

It will observe and analyze crime patterns and other suspicious activities, and formulate an appropriate response mechanism.

The grid will have five layers -- elements ahead of the border fence, physical border infrastructure, border guarding force, intelligence grid and police.

Rijiju said as the strengthening of the border is a continuous process, the implementation of the BPG on other borders will be taken up in due course.