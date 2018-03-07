The ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, received a distress call from the Singapore-flagged 330 m long container ship 'Maersk Honam'. | ANI Twitter Image

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy Boeing P8i was launched on Wednesday from Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam to look for the four missing crew members of Maersk Container.

Earlier, a Maersk container ship, with 27 crew members, including 13 Indians onboard caught fire in the Arabian sea.

The fire broke out in the container ship Maersk Honam following an explosion.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the ship was 340 nautical miles from Agatti in Lakshwadeep Islands.

23 people out of 27 were rescued while search operation was underway to locate the other four crew members which are said to be missing.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) are jointly carrying out the rescue operation.

Efforts are also being made to douse the fire.

MRCC Mumbai of the Indian Coast Guard received a message from a Singapore flagged Maersk Honam at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

ICG spokesperson deputy commandant Avinandan Mitra informed that 13 of the total people onboard were Indians including the Captain of the Ship.

"The ship was at a distance of 570 km (340 nautical miles) from Agatti in Lakshwadeep Islands. The MRCC immediately alerted all the merchant ships near to the location, through the satellite-based communication network, the International Safety Net (ISN)," Mitra said.

The Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor patrolling near Lakshadweep Islands was immediately diverted for assisting the vessel.

IG KR Nautiyal, the Coast Guard Commander(West) said “Search Operations are on and Coast Guard assets have been pressed into action, It is our priority to save and rescue the 4 missing crew and also continue our efforts to salvage the vessel with assistance of specialized vessels which is being arranged in coordination with the Ship agency.”

Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Co-Ordination Centre Mumbai has also directed four merchant ships near to the location to assist the ship.

Apart from Indian, Philipino, British, Romanian and Thai crew were also present on the ship.

The ship left Singapore on March 1 and was having passage to Suez