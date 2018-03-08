MUMBAI: In a first kind initiative, Indian Railways has deployed an all-women ticket checking staff on Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express on Thursday.

This initiative was taken keeping International Women's Day in mind.

The train left at 06:25 am.

Indian Railways has taken several other initiatives- the recent one being Maninagar Station in Gujarat, which will be run by an all women staff on Friday.

Keeping in mind women’s health issues, Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is set to become India's first ever train to have a Sanitary Pad Vending Machine onboard.

Moreover, Matunga Railway Station in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, in January this year, has made it to the Limca Book of Records 2018 for being run exclusively by women staffers.