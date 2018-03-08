LUCKNOW: Maulana Salman Nadvi, the expelled member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMBLB), vowed to reach out to right wing outfits to seek their participation in his mission of humanity by joining Manvata Kalyan Board (Humanity Welfare Board) which he launched in here on Thursday.

Holding the first meeting of the board, meant to spread the message of humanity, the Maulana said he would meet Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to be a part of the Board and propagate peace.

Accompanied by representatives of different religions, Maulana Nadwi claimed that the board would be headed by a retired Chief Justice of India with representation of the prominent figures of all religions, communities and tribe to work for the socio-economic welfare within the legal framework. “It is high time that we take such steps for the betterment of humanity and consolidate inter-community ties as there has been no inter-religion organisation to work for harmony and amity among communities in the country since 1947,” stated Nadwi.

"It is our dream to bring all under one umbrella like a family to resolve issues such as Babri Masjid dispute, gau rakhsha, love jihad and other social welfare issues mutually,” averred Maulana Nadwi. He claimed the support of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to the board.

Giving out the details of the board, Maulana said that former Chief Justice of India, chosen unanimously for a five year term, would head the organisation. A number of General secretaries would also be appointed representing different religions and communities to the board for two years. "We have made conveners in several states and they will then be forming inter-religious district level committees," he said.

When asked if board would be an alternative to the AIMPLB, Nadwi said that AIMPLB was a Muslim body limited to resolving husband and wife issues but Humanity Welfare Board would be open for anyone who considered humanity as one family and God as one. He also said that he had been having differences with AIMPLB for the last three years over its budget being spent on innumerable court cases instead of resolving basic issues.

On Ayodhya issue, Maulana Nadwi claimed that consensus over out of court was eluding from both sides. “So I stepped aside and decided to wait for the SC verdict. We will, however, meet on March 28 as was decided earlier."

On the setting up of an Islamic university, Nadwi supported the idea saying the institution should be a centre to dispel all myths adn misconceptions about Islam and other religions. “Teachings will be done in Sanskrit, Hebrew, English, Hindi, Arabic and Aramaic for access to all scriptures and understanding of all religions," he suggested.

The meet had representation from Mahant Devyagiri of the Mankameshwar temple, Syed Abdullah Tariq from Rampur's World Organisation of Religious Knowledge (WORK), Kanpur's Reverend J Jonson DS (founder and president of Kanpur Pastors' Association), Bhante Vishwadeep representing the Bauddh community and Devendra Singh from the Sikh side.