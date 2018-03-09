HAILAKANDI/AIZAWL: Members of several organisations of Mizoram today attempted to 'intrude' into a disputed area of Hailakandi district of Assam and the police have stopped them, an Assam government release said.

The incident occurred a day after Hailakandi district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144, CrPc in certain pockets of Hailakandi district, apprehending encroachment attempts from the Mizoram side.

Meanwhile, an Aizawl report said workers of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) which is the Mizo apex student body, and the Young Mizo Association were lathi charged by the Assam Police when they had gone to Zophai in Kolasib district bordering Assam to attend a programme.

The MZP claimed at least 20 students were injured in the police action.

The Mizoram Journalists' Association also claimed that six scribes who had gone there to cover the programme were attacked by the Assam police personnel though they had showed press cards.

The MZP said it had intended to construct a building inside a land owned by the family of Ch.Chhunga, the first chief minister of Mizoram.

Assam and Mizoram have a long-standing boundary dispute, and there had been tension in the Hailakandi-Kolasib region several times in the past.

The Assam government release said around 50 activists of various organizations carrying machets, daggers and other weapons pelted stones at the police personnel and para military forces prompting a lathicharge.

There was no report of any serious injury, it said.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan and other civil and police officers were present at the spot.

Tension has been prevailing there for some time as some Mizoram organizations had erected a shed and later a temporary checkpost at Assam's Kachurthal which were dismantled by the policemen, the release said.

The MZP claimed that the Assam Police used force to prevent its activists from constructing a rest house inside the land once owned by Chhunga's family and later given to the MZP by his widow.

The Mizoram journalist's body demanded that Assam government provide compensation to the scribes who were victims of police brutality.

Assam's Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political, Alok Kumar asked his Mizoram counterpart to take immediate steps to avert any untoward incident and to maintain status quo along the interstate boundary.

The Hailakandi DC had also talked to his Kolasib counterpart R Zarzosanga on the situation.

