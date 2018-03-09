NEW DELHI: In what has now become a trend with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media habit of following active Twitter users on red letter dates, 40 women active on the micro-blogging site, were followed by PM's personal Twitter handle @NarendraModi on the occasion of International Women's Day.

On the evening of March 8, women from various walks of life, including journalists, social workers and commentators, who have an active timeline on Twitter, found PM Modi's verified handle in their notifications as one of their followers.

Surprise, elation and inspiration were some of the emotions expressed by women, who were followed by Modi.

One such Twitter user Ananya Awasthi took to her timeline and said that PM Modi's following her was a source of inspiration for her to continue "selfless service" for the benefit of nation building.

Thank You @narendramodi for following me...Your exemplary service to our Nation is the biggest inspiration for the Youth to commit themselves to Swami Vivekananda's call for action to dedicate our lives for Nation Building & to find our life's purpose in Selfless Service. — Ananya Awasthi (@AnanyaAvasthi) March 8, 2018

Some like 'Archie', who goes by @Archu243, said that this was the best women's day gift the PM could have given her.

And finally it happens...The best women’s day gift I could get is a follow back from my idol, PM @narendramodi ji

Thank you sir pic.twitter.com/BZs51bMCe1 — Archie (@archu243) March 8, 2018



One Twitter user was just plain lucky with a double bonanza falling on the same date...her birthday and a 'follow' from the Prime Minister. Here is Charu Pragya:

Notifications come & go!

But this one will stay forever!

My birthday begins with a bang!

Thank you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the priceless follow back.

I’m excited, and how! pic.twitter.com/OZe7dzYsk2 — Charu Pragya (@charupragya) March 8, 2018

Apart from an acknowledgement on social media, on the eve of International Women's Day PM Modi sent out 400 personalised letters to eminent women from politics, sports, industry and the film world. PM Modi wrote about the ‘POSHAN Abhiyaan’ and the ‘Beti Bachao Bati Padhao Movement’.

In sync with his vision of participative governance, PM invited these women achievers to support both these efforts aimed at women empowerment.

Completing the trifecta of communication tools, PM Modi then reached out to over one crore individuals, including Asha Workers and Anganwadi Workers, through a recorded message played out over a phone call.