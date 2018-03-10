Sharbati Devi tied rakhi for PM Modi last year on Raksha Bandhan- (PMO India Twitter)

DHANBAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rakhi sister Sharbati Devi passed away on Saturday in Dhanbad at the age of 103.

Her funeral will take place on Sunday.

Sharbati Devi had hit the headlines last year when she met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence in Lok Kalyan Marg on Raksha Bandhan. She was invited by the Prime Minister himself to tie a rakhi on his wrist.

She had lost her brother a few years ago and had a desire to celebrate the festival with the Prime Minister because she was missing her deceased brother.

Devi's son had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi last year expressing her wish.