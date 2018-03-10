Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha AIKS march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12 demanding a loan waiver in Thane. | PTI

MUMBAI: An extensive traffic diversion was laid out in Bhiwandi on Saturday, due to the protest led by more than 20,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), who are on their way to Mumbai.

According to the diversion that was laid out, vehicles from the Nashik side of the city will turn left from Rajnoli post and cross Durgadi bridge, Katai toll, Kalyan phata, Mhape and Vashi bridge on the way to Mumbai.

Vehicles from Bhiwandi/Narpoli will take Kasheli route, which will cross Balkoom-kapurbawdi circle, Ghodbandar road, fountain hotel square and Dahisar check post towards Mumbai.

The Deputy Commissioner of Traffic police, Thane advised the public to take this route on March 10 as only one lane from Nashik side towards the Mumbai side of the city will be allowed on NH3 to all light vehicles.

The farmers, who are covering a stretch of 30 km every day, aims at gheraoing Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai on March 12.

The 180-km-long march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik.

The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crores under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme.