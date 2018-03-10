NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ruling legalising passive euthanasia has not gone down well with religious groups.“We cannot allow it, as Hinduism mandates us to be non-violent and follow it till our last breath,” said a priest at the Laxminarayan Temple, on condition of anonymity.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s Kamal Faruqui said the practice was entirely against Islam.

“Human life is Allah’s gift and we have no right to meddle with it, however bad the condition of the body is,” he said.

Catholic priests said passive euthanasia could be misused in future.“Right to life is in God’s hands. It is not right to challenge it or try and change it. This order can be misused,” Rev Fr. Ajit Kerketta of Delhi Archdiocese said.