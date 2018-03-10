HAILAKANDI: Security forces have been deployed along the Assam-Mizoram border in Kachurthal area of Hailakhandi district to prevent "intrusion", officials said today.

Tension has been prevailing in the area ever since some members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an apex student body, entered Assam and erected a working shed and a temporary checkpost, which were later dismantled by the state police personnel, they said.

The police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers will be stationed along the border till normalcy returns to the region, the officials said, adding that the local people will also feel safe in their presence.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan said the district administration, with the help of adequate forces, has "ensured that not one inch of Assam's land is encroached upon".

"We will not let our guard down and constantly keep an eye on the situation," he said.

The repeated attempts made by several organisations of Mizoram yesterday to 'intrude' into Assam's territory were thwarted by the police and paramilitary forces, a government release said here today.

Around 50 activists of these organizations pelted stones at the police and CRPF personnel deployed along the border, it said.

"The deputy commissioner and other officials of the administration tried to pacify the activists and asked them not to enter into Assam's territory but they did not pay any heed to it.

When they forced their way into Assam's territory, they were pushed back with minimum force," it added.

A media report in Aizawl had claimed yesterday that the members of the MZP and the Young Mizo Association were lathicharged by the Assam Police when they had gone to Zophai in Kolasib district of Mizoram, bordering Assam, to attend a programme.

The MZP claimed at least 20 students were injured in the police action.

The Mizoram Journalists' Association also said that six scribes who had gone there to cover the programme were attacked by the Assam police personnel despite flaunting their press cards.

The Hailakhandi administration today termed the media reports in Aizawl as 'misleading'.

"Around 50 activists tried to intrude into Assam's territory. Despite warnings, the student activists did not care a hoot, forcing the administration to push them back. Maximum restraint was exercised to tackle the situation," said a police officer of Jamira police outpost in Assam.

In view of the rising tension and intelligence reports on incursion attempts, the Deputy Commissioner clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC on certain pockets of Hailakhandi ion Wednesday.

