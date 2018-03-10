The injured school bus conductor whose severed leg was used as a pillow (ANI UP Twitter)

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of medical negligence and apathy, doctors of Jhansi Medical College used severed leg of an accident victim as a pillow. After the case came to light, three doctors and two nurses on emergency duty were suspended by minister for medical education Ashutosh Tandon on late Saturday night.

The axe of suspension fell on Dr Mahendra Singh, senior resident Dr Alok Agarwal and two nurses Deepa Narang and Shashi Srivastava. DG medical education Dr PK Gupta said that departmental proceedings would be initiated against the consultant doctor -- Dr Praveen Saraogi – who was supposed to be on call in an emergency but failed to respond in time.

Notably, a school bus conductor, standing at the gate, lost one of his legs and around half a dozen students got injured when the bus turned turtle in Lehcura area in Jhansi district on Saturday.

As per the details, the ill-fated bus, full of students, was returning from Lehchura. When it reached village Bamouri, some animals suddenly came in front of it. In order to save them, the driver of the bus lost the control and the bus overturned on the roadside.

He was given immediate medical aid. Doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault: Sadhna Kaushik, Principal,Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College pic.twitter.com/mLk6udOU1w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2018

The conductor of the bus, Ghanshyam, 28 who was standing on the gate got trapped and his leg got severed. Ghanshyam was immediately rushed to Jhansi Medical College.

When the insensitive approach of the doctors was brought to the notice of CMS, Dr Harish Chandra Arya, he said the matter would be investigated and strong action would be taken against the persons responsible for the act.