Four-year-old boy falls into open borewell in Madhya Pradesh, rescue operations on
Published: 11th March 2018
Last Updated: 12th March 2018
DEWAS: Rescue operations were underway to save a four-year-old boy in a Madhya Pradesh village after he fell into an open borewell, officials said on Sunday.
Roshan fell into a 33-feet deep borewell in Umaria village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Saturday morning.
A parallel pit is being dug to rescue Roshan, said District Magistrate Ashish Singh, adding that the rescue work by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and army was underway in full swing.
The boy is being monitored by a camera and is seen moving. He is also being provided oxygen, milk and water, Singh said.
The chances of his survival are high, he added.