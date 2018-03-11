NEW DELHI: Political ties between India and Sri Lanka have gained momentum during the past three years, President Ram Nath Kovind said today as he welcomed Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena here.

Sirisena, who is in New Delhi to participate in the International Solar Alliance Summit, called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, an official statement said.

Kovind said Sirisena had played a stellar role in Sri Lanka's active re-engagement with the world.

"His leadership has been reassuring for India and the region, and beyond," he added.

Kovind lauded the environment-friendly measures undertaken by Sri Lanka.

"He admired the Sri Lankan President's vision for ensuring economic development with environment sustainability.

Relations between India and Sri Lanka are unique. They are based upon shared historical, cultural, ethnic and civilisational ties and extensive people-to-people linkages #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2018

He praised Sri Lanka's Surya Bala Sangra Maya initiative in the solar energy sector," the statement said.

Kovind said the relation between the two countries was unique and based on shared historical, cultural, ethnic and civilisational ties, and extensive people-to-people linkages.

"The President was happy to note that the close political ties between the two countries have gained momentum during the past three years.

The President said that India and Sri Lanka must promote greater progress in trade, commerce, connectivity and development cooperation," it said.

President Sirisena has played a stellar role in Sri Lanka’s active re-engagement with the world. His leadership has been reassuring for India and the region and beyond #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2018

The President said India shared Sri Lanka's emphasis on areas such as power, renewable energy, ocean resources, organic agricultural practices, port and airport facilities.

