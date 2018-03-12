Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Madhya Pradesh on private visit
By ANI | Published: 12th March 2018 02:09 AM |
Last Updated: 12th March 2018 04:09 AM | A+A A- |
INDORE: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday arrived at Ahilya Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwar town in Khargone district.
Clinton, who is on a three-day private visit to the state from March 11-13, arrived in Indore earlier in the day.
Reportedly, Clinton may visit nearby tourist places during her visit.
The former US Secretary of State is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom, according to the reports.
In 2016 United States presidential elections, Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee, was defeated by Republican rival Donald Trump.