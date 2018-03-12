Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (File photo | AP)

INDORE: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday arrived at Ahilya Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwar town in Khargone district.

Clinton, who is on a three-day private visit to the state from March 11-13, arrived in Indore earlier in the day.

Reportedly, Clinton may visit nearby tourist places during her visit.

The former US Secretary of State is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom, according to the reports.

In 2016 United States presidential elections, Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee, was defeated by Republican rival Donald Trump.