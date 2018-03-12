Mumbai Farmers participate in a long march organised by All Indian Kisan Sabha AIKS at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a 'Long March' from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, arrived in Mumbai today to protest at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Currently, a meeting between the delegation of farmers and all political parties is underway at the Maharashtra Legislature Complex.

The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.

Braving scorching heat, the farmers have covered around 180 km on foot in six days.

Leading the agitation are Jiva Pandu Gavit, a six-time MLA from Surgana constituency in Nashik district, and CPI (M) leader Prof Ajit Navale of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha.

7:35 pm - BJP MP Poonam Mahajan earlier today said farmers and tribals protesting in Maharashtra were being misguided by 'urban Maoists'. However, immediately hitting out at Mahajan, CPI(M) leader MB Rajesh said, "The Kisan Sabha is leading the rally. One can see the posters, banners and flags. I am scared the BJP may also call them anti-nationals."

"We are very happy. Our demands have been met. We will be getting back our land which is like mother to us: Suresh Jairam, Nashik Farmer who was participating in farmers' protest.

6:40 pm - "Today, if the farmers' demands are not conceded, they will shake up the state and the Centre and remove the government and install a government of their choice which will stand by the farmers' cause," Sitaram Yechury had said while addressing the farmers' rally in Mumbai. (PTI)

6:30 pm - Central Railway to run two special trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Bhusawal at 8.50 pm and 10.00 pm today to send the agitating farmers back. (ANI)

6:10 pm - "We have accepted most of their demands and have given them a written letter," says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

6:00 pm - Farmers have agreed to withdraw their protest.

5:50 pm - According to The Hindustan Times, CM Fadnavis has promised to relax some of the conditions for farm loan waiver eligibility.

5:30 pm - A committee would be set up with two representatives from Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha to look into problems of loan waiver to Adivasis and farmers, reports The Indian Express.

5:15 pm - "Only promising to fulfill the demands won't work, it is now the duty of the government to work towards fulfilling what they've committed. They should think about the welfare of farmers so that they don't have to take it to the road next time," says Anna Hazare. (ANI)

4:55 pm - Tiwari pointed out that stringent norms introduced by the bureaucracy was keeping eligible farmers out of the relief network.

4:50 pm - Kishor Tiwari, farm activist has said that the overwhelming response to the farmers' 'long march' has once again brought to the fore the agrarian crisis currently on in the country. (PTI)

4:30 pm - "We've had a positive meeting with farmers in which all their demands were discussed. They had around 12-13 demands out of which we've accepted some and will be giving them a written draft of it. I think they're satisfied with our decisions," says Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister. (ANI)

4:10 pm - The famed 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai and the city residents came out to help the thousands of farmers, who marched last night, by providing them food and water.

Today early morning, large groups of civilians waited at roads to greet farmers with water, dates and biscuits, to which peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salaam. (Twitter | AIKS)

4:00 pm - NCP president Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Ashok Chavan, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra AAP and MNS chief Raj Thackeray are all supporting the cause of the farmers.

3:50 pm - It must be noted that the farmers are demanding complete and unconditional farm loan waiver, including electricity bills. Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission Report (2006), announcement of minimum support price for agriculture produce, and pension scheme for farmers are also their demands.

3:40 pm - Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to accept the farmers' demands.

The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people's power. The Congress party stands with the Farmers & Tribals marching to protest against the Central & State Govts. apathy.

I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands.



I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 12, 2018

3:30 pm - Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis spoke in the state assembly on farmers' march. "We're positive towards fulfilling their demands. Since the first day of the Morcha, we tried to discuss issues with them. Water resources minister Girish Mahajan was in touch with them from day 1. But, they were firm on taking out the march," he said.

Maharashtra CM speaks in the state assembly on farmers' march, says, 'We're positive towards fulfilling their demands.Since 1st day of Morcha we tried to discuss issues with them. Girish Mahajan was in touch with them from day 1. But they were firm on taking out the march'

3:00 pm - Meeting between delegation of farmers and all political parties begins at the Vidhan Bhawan under the chairmanship of Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis.