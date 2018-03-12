RANCHI: Three nominations were filed today, the last day for doing so, in Jharkhand for the two Rajya Sabha seats for which polling will be held on March 23, a senior official at the assembly secretariat said.

The nominations were filed by BJP's Sameer Uranv and Pradeep Kumar Sonthalia and Congress' Dheeraj Sahu also filed papers today, the official said.

The BJP, which is in power in the tribal state, has claimed that it would win both the seats.

"Winning the two seats is almost certain.

Besides BJP and NDA MLAs, other MLAs are also with us in the interest of the nation and seeing the developmental works of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das," BJP state unit spokesman Deendayal Barnwal said in a press release.

In the house of 80 the ruling BJP has 43 MLAs and its ally AJSU 4, while opposition Congress has 7, JMM has 18 MLAs.

JVP(P) has 2, BSP 1, MCC 1, CPIML(L) 1 and Independents 3.