GUWAHATI: The Assam government has provided a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of eminent vocalist Dipali Borthakur, an official release said.

Borthakur, a yesteryear singer and a Padma Shri awardee, is known as the 'Nightingale of Assam'.

Chief Minister's media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami visited her residence yesterday and handed over the cheque to her husband and noted artist Nilpaban Baruah, the release said.

The financial aid was given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said.

The 77-year old vocalist, who has been suffering from a motor neuron disease for the past four decades, was admitted to a local hospital recently with age-related ailments.