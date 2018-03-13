CHANDIGARH: An assistant professor of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Pipli village of Sonepat in Haryana was shot dead on Tuesday in the collage premises in front of his daughter, allegedly by a student who is believed to be doing his graduation.

The deceased, lecturer Rajesh Singh Malik, was around forty years of age lived in Sector 23 of Sonepat and was working as an assistant professor of English at the Government College in Pipli.

Malik along with his daughter was sitting in the room of the steno in the college around 9 am when a student who’s face was covered came and fired four bullets at him with a revolver as one of the bullets hit Malik in the chest and fled the spot after firing the shots. As Malik was rushed to the nearby hospital he was declared dead on arrival.

Sources said that the youth, has been identified he is a student. The reason behind the killing of the lecturer was yet to be ascertained. Station House Officer of Kharkhoda Police Station, Virender Singh said,`` The incident took place around 9am. The investigation is on. It is too early to confirm the identity of the student and motive behind the killing. ‘’

Confirming that the assistant professor was shot dead in the college premises, Government College Principal Ravi Parkash said,`` Malik’s daughter was with him when the student fired on him, it all happened so quickly till any other staff member could reach for his help and apprehend the accused he fled away from the spot. The accused looked like a student, but we can’t confirm if he was from this college.’’

The police has registered a case and investigations is going on. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

In January this year a Class 12 student had allegedly shot dead his school principal with his father’s licensed revolver in Yamunanagar. The student reportedly held a grudge against the principal after she scolded him for poor performance in studies.