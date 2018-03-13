NEW DELHI: As the Centre gets set to push through the Finance Bill, the BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament from Tuesday to Friday.

“The BJP parliamentary party has issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to attend the House from Tuesday till Friday to ensure that the Finance Bill is passed this week. The government is looking forward to getting the Lok Sabha’s approval for the Bill this week,” said a BJP functionary.

Since the Finance Bill is a Money Bill, it requires the approval of only the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has not issued any whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs.Given the ruckus in both Houses in the second half of the Budget session, structured discussions on demands for grants of each ministry appear doubtful.

The government may club together all demands for grants and seek their passage, sources said.

With the Opposition adamant on discussions with voting on the “banking scam”, a breakthrough in the parliamentary logjam appears remote. The government is apparently agreeable to having discussions on NPAs in banks, but without voting.

Meanwhile, after a complete washout last week, the Rajya Sabha did not function on Monday, with the Opposition staging protests over the bank fraud and demanding a Cauvery management board and special category status for Andhra Pradesh.