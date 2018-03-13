NEW DELHI: Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday felt sorry for the inconvenience caused by his statement on Samajwadi Party (SP) member Jaya Bachchan.

Talking to media, Agrawal said, “Agar meri kisi baat se kisi ko thes pahuchi hai toh main khed vyakt karta hun. (I am sorry for the inconvenience caused by any of my statement).”

While speaking to ANI, he clarified that his intentions were not to hurt anyone.

“I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words,” he added.

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters, Naresh Agrawal yesterday said that he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.

"My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right," he said.

Agrawal represents the Hardoi constituency at the Upper House, and at the expiration of his term, the party has chosen to field Bachchan from that seat.

Bachchan is a three-time MP and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term.

Her third term comes to an end on April 3.