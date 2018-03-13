NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has often made clear his dislike for "colonial terms" and today he again asked ministers to refrain from using them during proceedings.

Called to lay listed papers, Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan began by saying "I beg to lay.

Naidu immediately quipped that the minister should just use the term "I rise" to lay the papers and not "beg to".

Radhakrishnan corrected himself when his name was again called to lay CAG reports a short while later, as he began by saying "I rise to lay.

Naidu, who is also the Vice President of India, had brought minor changes in the conduct of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha from day one, asking ministers and members not to use colonial terms while laying papers on the table.

Presiding over the Upper House proceedings on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament in December, Naidu had said, "Just say I rise to lay on the table. No need to beg. This is independent India."

He had made the observation after the ministers called to lay the listed papers on the table, began their sentences by saying "I beg to lay on the table the papers listed against my name.

Naidu took over as the Vice President of India in August. Vice President is also the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.