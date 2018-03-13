JAMMU: Alleging the growing secessionist tendencies in the state and appeasement of separatists in Kashmir by the Mehbooba Mufti government, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today held a massive protest demonstration in Jammu city seeking the dismissal of the BJP-PDP dispensation.

The protestors torched the effigy of ruling alliance amid slogans against PDP and BJP for having "promoted" the separatists culture and pro-Pak agenda in the state.

Addressing the media persons, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said that recovery of dozens of mobile phones, sim cards, pen drives, I-pads, digital cards, Hizbul posters, Pak flags, Jihadi literature and hard disks from central jail, Srinagar, by the NIA teams during their raid on the said premises had spilled the beans.

The recovery of Jihadi material in the central jail housing dreaded militants besides Pak terrorists was the sensational disclosure of grave magnitude which could not have been possible without the support of the government, he alleged.

He also cited the escape of LeT militant Naveed, who was lodged in central jail, from SMHS Hospital Srinagar after killing two police personnel to buttress his alligation.

He said the use of Srinagar central jail by dreaded terrorists for promoting the Pro-Pak Jihadi agenda was a part of a larger conspiracy which called for due cognizance of the union government so as to save the state.

He also claimed that pro-Pak slogans were raised yesterday amid waving of Pak and ISIS flags during the funeral procession of dreaded militant Eisa Fazili in Saura (Srinagar) and the administration too no action.

Describing the PDP-BJP coalition in J&K as security threat, Singh called for its dismissal to save the state.

"With various districts of Jammu region also on boil and massive protests of violent nature occurring in various places, the people had lost faith in the present dispensation," he said.

He said that JKNPP would launch a movement for immediate dismissal of the unholy opportunist BJP-PDP combine in the state.