KOHIMA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday summoned former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang in connection with its ongoing probe into large-scale extortion and illegal tax collection from state government departments by the banned NSCN (K).

Through the notice sent to Zeliang under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the former CM was asked to appear before the agency’s headquarters here on March 13.

He was also asked to bring “documents relevant to the payments received from government departments for the purpose of answering certain questions relating to investigation of the instant case.”

Replying to the NIA summons, Zeliang wrote that it was not possible for him to appear at such a short notice in view of the Assembly session that will commence from March 13 and continue till March 26. “…I am required to attend the session as the Leader of Opposition,” he stated, asking the agency to summon him on another date after the session.

In April 2017, the NIA had arrested three senior officials of the Nagaland government for their alleged role in largescale extortion and illegal tax collection on behalf of the NSCN (K) from various government departments.

The three arrested accused included Tulula Pongen, Joint Director, Department of Social Welfare; Alienba Pangjung Jamir, Joint Director, Department of Land Resources; and K. Lashito Sheqi, Cashier, Department of Land Resources.

The NIA probe revealed that the three accused had diverted government funds to the banned outfit, sources said.In 2016, the NIA had registered a case to probe the allegations of extortion and illegal tax collection by NSCN (K) cadres in Dimapur and Kohima following a diktat from its self-styled ‘brigadier’, Isac Sumi.