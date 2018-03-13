In this file photo, Indian army soldiers patrolling the LOC near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File |PTI)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir 633 times in the first two months of this year in which 10 security personnel and 12 civilians were killed, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 432 incidents of ceasefire violation have taken place along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and 201 such incidents along the International Border till February this year.

There were 860 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC and 111 incidents of ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, he said in a written reply to a question.

Ahir also said that 12 civilians were killed and 59 others were injured in such incidents this year.

Six army personnel were killed and 18 other soldiers injured in these incidents.

Four BSF personnel were killed and 22 BSF jawans injured in these incidents ceasefire violation.