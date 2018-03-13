Farmers take part in 'Kisan long march' organised by All Indian Kisan Sabha AIKS at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday, 12 March 2018. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Various organisations working for the rights of farmers are organising a two-day national convention here next week on agrarian crisis, assault on cattle economy and lynching of dalits and minorities.

The convention scheduled on March 20-21 will be joined by farmers' organisations, social activists, political party representatives and the academics.

"The continued disruption of agriculture, strong pursuance of anti-people policies by the governments, and apathy for the conditions of farmers and agricultural workers has reached a new low where a coordinated attack and unleashing of terror among rural communities has seen animal husbandry and its existence per se under threat," said Hannan Mollah of All India Kisan Sabha, farmers' wing of the CPI (M).

Prem Singh of All India Kisan Mahasabha, said, "small, medium and marginal farmers are strongly affected by the emerging practice of criminalisation and extortions in the name of cow protection.

The violent manifestations of the right wing in the forms of vigilantism and calling out people working with cattle as involved in illegal transport".

While Ramesh Kumar of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan said "Dancing to the whims of monopolistic corporate houses, the ruling party is laying groundwork for communalised divisions in society, and at the same time taking away the employment and revenue generation, derived from animal husbandry.