LUCKNOW: Four persons died and one is battling for life in a Delhi hospital due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Khoda police station area of Ghaziabad district in NCR on late Monday night.

Five persons had purchased local liquor from the same shop of Shankar Vihar Colony under Khoda police station in Ghaziabad.

Immediately after the consumption, all five took ill and were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in Delhi. While three victims succumbed on way to the hospital, two were admitted to the hospital.

While one of the two lost the battle during the treatment on Tuesday morning, remaining one continued to be critical, said the sources.

Initiating action against the errant officers, SSP, Ghaziabad, HN Singh suspended three police personnel including Khoda station officer Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, police post in-charge Ram Samajh Rana and beat constable Jagdish with immediate effect. Ghaziabad excise inspector Sheelam Mishra was also suspended by the district administration later in the evening.

Taking cognizance of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy and sent his condolences to the bereaved families. Calling for strict action against culprits, the CM instructed the district administration to get the matter probed and initiate strict action against the guilty.

The CM also directed district administration and police officials to reach the spot immediately and ensure free of cost treatment to those admitted in hospital.

Later, Ghaziabad DM Ritu Maheshwari confirmed that an inquiry into the incident had already been ordered.

She claimed that a comprehensive report over the incident and the action taken against officials concerned was sent to the state government.

The police had, meanwhile, seized bottles of the illicit liquor which was consumed by the victims as well as other bottles with the same name.

The samples were being sent to Agra Forensic lab for testing. The bodies of the four victims were taken over by the police who sent them for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and police team was conducting raids to nab the culprits, said SP City Akash Tomar.

According to local residents, liquor mafia was very active in Khoda police station area targeting poor and daily wagers. The four victims, including Sandeep, Avnesh, Ashok and Ravindra, all daily wagers, stayed in Subhash Park.

Both Avnesh and Sandip were from UP.

In September 2017, the Yogi government had passed a bill providing death penalty and life imprisonment for those dealing in illicit liquor.

A new section was added to the Excise Act to implement the move which also has provisions for life imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both for culprits guilty of manufacturing hooch causing death or permanent disability to a person.