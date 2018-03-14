NEW DELHI: The Congress today termed the passage of the Finance Bill amid din without discussion in the Lok Sabha as a "black day", an attempt at "throttling" democracy and a "blot" on it.

Congress spokesperson and chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the government of "running away" from discussion on key issues concerning the public.

He said the way the most important bill of the finance ministry was passed amid the din without any discussion "is a blot on India's democracy".

"Today is a black day for democracy," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Scindia said the entire opposition is together asking the government for a discussion on the bank scam and also met the Speaker, who organised an all-party meeting but the Parliamentary Affairs Minister did not even talk to the opposition once.

He asked whether this did not display the arrogance of the government.

The Congress leader alleged that the government's allies were coming in the well of the house and creating disruptions.

He said the Parliament had representatives of people and "muzzling" its voice was like throttling the voice of people.

During the day, the Lok Sabha passed the crucial Finance Bill 2018 and a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year without discussion amid ruckus, which led to the adjournment of both the Houses for the eighth day.

The Finance Bill as well as the Appropriation Bill were passed in a matter of 25 minutes during which Opposition parties and ruling NDA ally TDP shouted slogans and created a din.

The Lower House was adjourned for the day immediately thereafter.

The Opposition parties protested against the passage of the budget without debate, as the session is slated to continue till April 6.