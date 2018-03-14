LUCKNOW: BSP leader Lalji Verma's son, Vikas Verma, who was depressed over illness, today allegedly committed suicide at his Gomti Nagar residence here, police said.

Vikas, 40, allegedly shot himself from his licensed weapon today, the police said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

He was depressed over his prolonged illness, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, senior leaders, including BSP president Mayawati and leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, visited Verma's residence to meet the bereaved family members and offer condolences.