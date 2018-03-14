Kissan march strikes a chord with Kolkatans

The Kissan march from Nashik to Mumbai has stroked a chord with the people in the city located over 2,000 km away from the western metropolis. Youths not only took to the social media to support the march but also brought the issue to the common ‘addas’ at bylanes and even colleges. Not only the Leftists but even those critical of the Left supported the movement of the farmers who walked right out from the fields to the consciousness of the people.

School in soup over ‘lesbian confession’

A girls’ school in south Kolkata found itself in a mess after the principal allegedly asked 10 girls to give a written confession that they were lesbians as a ‘disciplinary action’. The parents of the girls protested against the action and the principal was asked to return the confession letters. However, the principal claimed that the action was taken after complaints of ‘lesbian behaviour’ by other students. Nevertheless, several LGBTQ activists in the city protested against the action of shaming the girls for their alleged sexuality. The parents blamed the school administration for arm-twisting the girls into signing the written admission.

Organ transplant to become easier

Due to a plan for establishing a nodal centre to coordinate organ transplants throughout the city, such complex procedures are set to become easier in the city. The centre would be designed on the model of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre of Maharashtra which have been credited for success in organ transplant in these two states. Though the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) had cleared funds for the centre in West Bengal, funds were lying idle which will now be used to operationalise the centre within the next couple of months.

Mayor seeks protection from wife Kolkata mayor Sovan

Chatterjee has sought police protection at his south Kolkata from his estranged wife Ratna. In a written complaint, he mentioned that he felt insecure and has a right to live peacefully. The mayor had earlier lodged a complaint against his wife and accused her close friend Jhuma Saha of forcibly entering his ancestral house in Behala. Chatterjee had parted ways with his wife last year and filed a divorce

petition. The couple has a daughter and a son, who studies abroad.



Our correspondent in West Bengal chanda.aishik@gmail.com