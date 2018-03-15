Cops must keep abreast with tech changes, says Rajnath Singh
By Express News Service | Published: 15th March 2018 02:39 AM |
Last Updated: 15th March 2018 05:28 AM | A+A A- |
Increasing cyber dependency has increased our vulnerability to attacks against both civilian and military infrastructures, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.
At the Asia-Pacific regional conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Singh called upon the police forces and security agencies from across the globe to collaborate and defeat the threats posed by cyber crimes.
The police forces are expected to keep themselves updated with rapid changing technologies for curbing cyber crimes, he said.