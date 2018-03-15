JAIPUR: A division bench of Rajasthan High Court today issued showcause notices to the state home department and the police asking them to explain as to why the helpline number of police in Alwar was not functioning.

The order came on a PIL file by one Ravi Saini, a resident of Alwar, who said that he tried report an incident of eve-teasing on new year eve, but found that the emergency helpline number -- 100 -- was not functional.

The petitioner said that he then filed an RTI plea which revealed that the helpline number has not been functioning since January 2017.

The division bench headed by Justice K S Jhaveri issued notice to the DGP and the secretary of the department of home and a sought their response immediately.