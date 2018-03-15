RAJKOT: Police today arrested a teenager and a 47-year-old visually impaired man in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl, taking the number of persons in custody to four, an official said.

The victim is eight months pregnant.

The accused arrested today are identified as Vijanand Ahir, who is visually-impaired, and a 17-year-old youth.

On Tuesday, police arrested Nanji Javiya (67) and his neighbour Arvind Kubawat (60), residents of Babaria Colony in the city, in connection with the rape.

"Their interrogation revealed that a total of six persons had allegedly raped the girl (on separate occasions)", said Mahila police station inspector P B Shapra.

With Ahir, the juvenile, Javiya, and Kubawat being already arrested, police are now looking for two more persons for their role in the incident.

The pregnant girl is admitted in a government hospital, Shapra said.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place sometime last year, but came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant.

On the role of Javiya and Kubawat, the police asid they allegedly lured the girl, who hails from a poor family, by offering her money and raped her.

The girl's father is unemployed due to ill health and her mother works as a maid, police said.

The accused have been booked on the charge of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.