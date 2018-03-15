In this file image, women take out a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday protesting against street sexual harassment (EPS | R Satish Babu)

BHOPAL: A scientific survey will be carried out in Madhya Pradesh to prevent occurrence of cases of crime against women, the state’s home minister Bhupendra Singh told the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a query by opposition Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari during the question hour about rising cases of crime against women in the state, the MP home and transport minister Bhupendra Singh informed the house that a survey will be conducted soon in big cities by an independent agency.

The scientific survey will cover all vulnerable localities, schools and colleges and the survey conducting agency will collect feedback from women and girls about reasons behind sense of insecurity prevailing among them.

The survey will particularly help the government and police in identifying the areas which are more vulnerable to occurrence of crime against women. After identifying the areas vulnerable to crime against women, the police will initiate special drive against wrong doers.

The question by the Congress MLA from Rau (Indore) Jeetu Patwari came in the wake of recent incidents of crime against women, including the sexual assault on a nine-year-old girl in the kids play zone of a shopping mall in Indore and two suicides by girls fed up with molestation in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Patwari claimed that only 20% of those accused in cases of crime against women were being convicted to which the home minister replied that appeals will be made in higher courts against those acquitted by the trial courts.

Later talking to journalists outside the House, the Congress legislator Jeetu Patwari claimed that crime against women cases has risen by 35% in the state. On the contrary, the home minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that cases of crime against women in MP have shown a decline of 22% in comparison to other states.

Recently, the state government had tabled in the state assembly latest statistics about crime against women cases. As per the official data collated by the state PHQ, as many as 62 women and 33 girls were allegedly gang raped in the state between November 2017 and February 15, 2018. Within the same period 10 women were burnt alive, 42 women and 6 girls murdered in the state.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Crime in India 2016 data released last year, MP with 4882 rape cases reported maximum rape cases in the country during 2016.