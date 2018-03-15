PANAJI: The in-camera trial into the allegations of rape involving former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Tarun Tejpal got underway in a Goa court on Thursday, with the court recording the statement of the victim.

While the media has been barred from entering the courtroom, a lawyer associated with the case said, that Additional District and Sessions Court judge Vijaya Pol had begun recording the statement of the victim.

"The recording of the statement is expected to last till the end of the day," the lawyer said.

Before entering the courtroom located in a judicial complex in Mapusa, a short distance from Panaji, Tejpal briefly told reporters that the "truth will come out soon".

In 2013, when he was editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tejpal was accused of rape by a female colleague, who in her complaint to the police alleged that she was raped by the journalist in the elevator of a five-star resort in Goa where the magazine was hosting an international conclave.

Following the registration of FIR, Tejpal was arrested and remained in police and judicial custody for nearly a year, before being released on bail.

Tejpal subsequently resigned as the magazine's head.