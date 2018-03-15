SRINAGAR: Security forces today arrested three militants and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said today.

They had come to Budgam with the intention to carry out some attack, the police said.

Acting on an intelligence input, the police and the Army conducted a joint raid and arrested three militants after recovering incriminating material including arms and ammunition from their possession, the police said.

The recoveries included three pistols, four magazines and twelve rounds, the official said, adding the accused were identified as Faizan ul Zaman Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Dar and Miaser Ahmad Dar.

Police has also seized the vehicle used by the three militants, he added.

"The arrested people hail from Bijbehara (Bhat) and Pulwama (Dars).They are being questioned," the official said.