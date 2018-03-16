TARAPUR: An inquiry was ordered today into a massive fire that engulfed some chemical companies in the Boisar MIDC industrial cluster here on March 8, officials said.

Four people were killed and several others were injured in the fire.

A release issued here said that Palghar Collector Prashant Narnavre today ordered the district's Sub-Divisional Officer to carry out a detailed inquiry and submit a report in 15 days.

It also asked the Labour department, the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Health department to submit the reports of inquiries they had conducted in connection with the fire.

The release said that an explosion in chemical solvents in one of the firms at 11:45pm on March 8 led to the fire in which surrounding units were also destroyed.