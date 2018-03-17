NEW DELHI: The CPI (M)plans more agitations across the country to intensify people's struggle against alleged injustice by the BJP government, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today.

The Left party, which completed its two-day politburo meeting in Delhi today, ended its discussion on the political organisational report for the 22 party congress.

This report is essentially the review of the implementation of the political and organisational task that the CPI (M) has undertaken after the 21 party congress.

During the discussion the party hailed the recent farmer's rally in Maharashtra which was organised by the party's farmers' organisation.

The CPI (M) felt that such initiatives are necessary to garner support of people across the country through struggles and movements.

"The farmers march in Maharashtra is not a over-night development.

This has been a result of three years of painstaking preparations and two rounds of previous struggles that have taken place in Maharashtra.

"We had big agitations of farmers in Rajasthan.

We had very big agitations under the Bhumi Adhikar Andolans organised by more than 200 left organisations across the country," Yechury told reporters.

These are all part of the activities the party has planned and "we are going ahead with that", he said.

"Eventually we think greater and greater peoples' support through struggle will have to be built in order to over throw this government," Yechury said.

On the Congress' resolution to adopt a "pragmatic approach" for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 general election, he said the CPI(M) would finalise its political line in its party congress next month.

"As the elections come closer , a lot of water will flow in all Indian rives. To Ganga and Yamuna in the north to Kaveri and Periyar in the south. And to Narmada in the middle.

"So let us wait and see the developments will take place. Our party Congress next month will take the final call on that. So based on that an appropriate electoral tactics will be worked out. Elections would happen after our party congress. So let the Congress take its decision," Yechury said.

The Left party is headed for a showdown between party chief Yechury and the faction that former party chief Prakash Karat leads on whether to have any political understanding with Congress to defeat the BJP.

The flash point is likely to be reached in the coming month when the party would discuss its draft political resolution for adoption in the party congress in Hyderabad from April 18 to 22.