Mumbai Metro project delays add to cost

With over six-month delay in its original schedule, the cost of Mumbai’s underground metro line has gone up by H800 crore, officials have said. Though the pace of work in case of other metro lines is satisfactory, the work on underground metro line is running at least 50 per cent behind schedule. The delay costs the state exchequer around H4.5 crore every day. The total cost of all metro projects in Mumbai is estimated at H1 lakh crore and the total length is around 275 km and at least a couple of lines are expected to be functional next year.

Mumbai’s BEST AC buses make a comeback

After being forced to shut down the AC services in the city due to constant breakdown of the buses, BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has received a new batch of 25 hybrid AC buses. The buses are capable of running both on diesel as well as electricity. These Tata Motors-make 32-seater AC buses are low-floored and feature mobile charging points, digital displays, passenger announcement system, Wi-Fi and automatic fare collection system. With Bharat Stage IV-compliant engines, they have batteries that get recharged while operational. Hopefully, the buses that are scheduled to run on five routes for now, will make the commuting pleasurable for Mumbaikars.

Mumbaikars get a new lease of life

Though the AC local services were started in the city a few months back, they have turned out to be a hindrance to the usual flow of commuters during peak hours. In a bid to resolve the issue, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had mooted a proposal for the establishment of semi-AC local train services and the city will receive 72 such semi AC locals this year. The Union budget has already promised the expansion of Mumbai local train network – the lifeline of the city, to 465 km and has made provision of around ` 50,000 crore for the project. When all such projects reach completion those would certainly be the Achche Din for the people of the ‘Maximum City’.

Shaping a better & equal tomorrow

Third Eye Cafe located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai is setting an example for the entire country by employing transgenders. Transmen and women are not looking for sympathy but are in search of an equal opportunity is the message that this café wants to give, says Nimesh Shetty, one of the proprietors of the cafe. As of now, the cafe has six employees from the transgender community — four work as table attendants while one works in the kitchen and the other is a manager. The cafe plans to employ more candidates from the community to set an example, the owners say.

Abhijit Mulye

Our correspondent in Maharashtra



