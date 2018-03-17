NEW DELHI: A Congress MP moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha on Friday seeking an amendment to the National Anthem on the ground that it mentions ‘Sindh’ which is no more part of India while there is no mention of the Northeast.

The resolution by Assam MP Ripun Bora says that “the Anthem mentions Sindh which is no longer part of India while the northeast Indian which is very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem.”

The resolution could not be taken up as the house was adjourned following protests by the Opposition parties.

Bora further said that the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had made a statement in the constituent assembly on January 24, 1950 that the composition consisting of the words and music known as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words as the Government may authorise as occasion arises.