LUCKNOW: The euphoria in Samajwadi Party office, even after five days of UP bypoll victory is far from over. With Samajwadi's from all over the state swarming the headquarters, it wore a festival look on Saturday.

Although the occasion was ‘party joining ceremony’ to induct some former MLAs, it gave an impression of extended victory celebration on Vikramaditya Marg.

The wins in Gorakhpur and Phulpur have suddenly energised the cadre and they are looking prepared for Mission 2019, leaving the year of despondency behind. The euphoria is also gradually evaporating the rancour of family feud that had been afflicting the family for the past two years.

“The fight was for chair. Since the chair is not with us anymore, so the fight has also got over,” said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a recent media interaction.

Akhilesh-Shivpal ties are steadily normalising. As per the highly-placed sources, uncle Shivpal, currently on a Mauritius trip, greeted Akhilesh on party’s victory haling SP-BSP closeness.

Prior to this, on Holi, the entire family had gathered at ancestral home in Saifai where Akhilesh had sought Shivpal’s blessings by touching his feet.

The bypoll victory has also consolidated Akhilesh’s hold on the party as his leadership was under scrutiny after 2017 debacle. Uncle Shivpal did not spare a single platform to underline the point that Mualaym’s dethronement and familial differences were major reasons which turned the supporters away from the party.

“Had Netaji (elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav) been there heading the party, Akhilesh would have been the CM again,” Shivpal is seen quipping often.

Moreover, March 14 results have given much-needed oxygen to boost the sagging spirits of party workers. With Rajya Sabha polls being the next nearest target, SP leadership has assumed an offensive approach to cross the hurdles and ensure smooth sailing for BSP candidate on March 23 fulfilling the second condition of barter deal they had with blue brigade.

Simultaneously, while firming up on the political landscape of UP, Samajwadi Party has set its eyes on those sulking in saffron brigade.

While BJP is making all-out efforts to grab the ninth of the 10 RS seats up for polls by fielding 10 candidates hoping for a cross-voting, Samajwadis are trying to reverse the scenario.

The sources say that SP leadership is in touch with some of the BJP allies who have been airing their dissent every now then in the past.

Moreover, they are also anticipating the post-alliance ‘ghar vapasi’ of those who had left the party to join saffron ranks during 2017 assembly polls.