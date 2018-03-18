NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the practice of temporary marriages and polygamy under the Muslim personal law.

The petition has opposed the practice of Nikah Halala, where a divorced woman has to remarry and then get a talaq before being able to marry her first husband, as well as Nikah Mutah and Nikah Misyar -- both temporary marriages where duration of the relationship is specified and agreed upon in advance.

The petitioner, a Hyderabad-based lawyer, has also challenged the practice of polygamy, claiming that all these types of marriages under the Muslim personal law violate the fundamental rights of Muslim women.

The petition has contended that while the Muslim law allows a man to have multiple wives by way of the temporary marriages or polygamy, same permission is not extended to women.

The petition, filed through advocate R D Upadhyay, has said that a complete ban on such practices was the need of the hour.