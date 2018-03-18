SAMBHAL: Two headless bodies of a woman and a minor boy were found here this morning, police said.

"Headless bodies of a woman aged 30-35 years and a boy aged around 8-9 years were found in an agriculture field in Chimiawali village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sambhal Kotwali police station area," Additional superintendent of police Pankaj Pandey said.

Dog squad and forensic team have been called.

Apart from this, information about missing persons from the area is also being collected, he said.