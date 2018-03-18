CHANDIGARH: One worker was burnt to death early today and skeletal remains were found while seven others sustained injuries in a major fire which broke out in three units of a chemical factory in Sonepat's Rai industrial area today, police said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire has been brought under control, SHO of Rai police station Inspector Rishikant said.

The fire broke out in a chemical factory located in the Rai industrial area.

Body of one worker was pulled out while 6-7 others who sustained injuries had been hospitalised, he said.

"Skeletal remains have also been found, which have been sent for forensic examination," he said.

However, it was not clear that the skeletal remains were of one person or more.

Most of the workers who worked in the factory hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law against some functionaries of the chemical factory, the SHO said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, he said.