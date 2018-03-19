Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

RAIPUR: Ten Naxals, including a woman, today surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.

The cadres, mostly belonging to lower ranks, turned themselves in before Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.

The rebels told the police that they were impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, Kondagaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag said.

Of the 10 Naxals who surrendered, Vikas Salaam (40), a Janmilitia commander, was allegedly involved in triggering blasts and opening fire on police teams in the area, he said.

The others, all aged between 22 and 40, were active as the janmilitia members, he said.

The development is being seen as a big achievement for the police as it took place during the Maoists' 'tactical counter offensive campaign' (TCOC), taken up during summers to step up their activities, Nag said.

The rebels who surrendered will be ensured facilities under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.